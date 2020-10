[win32][Utility] Copyfile

A very simple win32-utility to copy a file ignoring errors (including CRC errors).

This is useful when you try to recover a file from scratchy CD or hard disk with bad blocks and you can live with zeroed blocks instead of parts were not read.

I was suprpised there was no standard way to do this in Windows. So I wrote it in 2012...

Download, source code.